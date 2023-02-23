Software glitch withdrew hundreds of dollars in heating assistance funds

Glitch MGN
Glitch MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 400 households in Maine were affected by a software glitch Thursday which resulted in hundreds of dollars worth of heating assistance funds being withdrawn from individual’s bank accounts.

The money was from the federal Heating Assistance Program, given to people who need extra help during the winter months.

According to a representative of the Maine Housing Authority, the payments are being reissued and are being sent out again Friday.

Officials say it is not a widespread problem and the glitch has been corrected.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Officials remind snowmobilers to be safe on the trails
Gavel
Father files lawsuit after daughter dies of smoke inhalation
Downtown Bangor
State Chamber of Commerce names new president
The Maine State Ferry Service added a ferry on Wednesday, so basketball fans could make it to...
‘It’s a very Maine thing:’ Islanders make it to tournament game on time thanks to ferry service