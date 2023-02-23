Software glitch withdrew hundreds of dollars in heating assistance funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 400 households in Maine were affected by a software glitch Thursday which resulted in hundreds of dollars worth of heating assistance funds being withdrawn from individual’s bank accounts.

The money was from the federal Heating Assistance Program, given to people who need extra help during the winter months.

According to a representative of the Maine Housing Authority, the payments are being reissued and are being sent out again Friday.

Officials say it is not a widespread problem and the glitch has been corrected.

