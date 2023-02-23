Snow Tapering To Snow Showers This Morning, More Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will taper to scattered snow showers by mid-morning followed by cloudy skies and scattered snow showers possible for the remainder of the day. Total accumulations will range from 4″-8″ for the Capital Region to areas around Penobscot Bay and points southward; 1″-3″ elsewhere up to Greenville then little to no snow accumulation from Millinocket northward. We’ve got a much colder air mass in place which will result in temperatures only reaching the teens to near 20° for most spots today. A north/northeast breeze will make it feel colder with wind chills in the single digits either side of 0° at times.

Overall... snowfall will be pretty minimal for much of the state. With the storm tracking to our south... the heaviest snow will be focused over areas south of Bangor. (WABI)

More snow moves in later this evening as low pressure approaches the area. Temperatures will drop to the mid-single numbers to low teens from north to south for overnight lows.

Low pressure will track through the Gulf of Maine Friday morning. We’ll start the day with snow during the early morning hours then that snow will taper off by mid-late morning as the low moves to our east followed by brightening skies Friday afternoon. When the snow comes to an end Friday morning, accumulations will range from 2″-5″ from Bangor southward, 4″-8″ north and east of Bangor up to Millinocket then 2″-5″ for areas north of Millinocket. Temperatures on Friday will be cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. A gusty northwest wind on Friday will drive wind chills down to near or below 0° at times. We’ll see some areas of blowing snow too.

This is the snowfall forecast for round two coming tonight and moving out Friday morning. This will focus the heavier snow over areas north and east of Bangor. (WABI)

High pressure will bring us sunshine and cold temps to start the weekend Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to near 20°. A disturbance passing to our south on Sunday could bring us some light snow or snow showers. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the teens and 20s. Our weather pattern remains active as we head into next week with the potential for another storm on Tuesday.

Today: Snow tapering to scattered snow showers by mid-morning then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs between 13°-23°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Snow. Lows between 4°-14°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Snow tapering off by mid-morning then cloudy skies giving way to breaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the teens to around 20°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light snow and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

