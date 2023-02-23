Round 2 Of Snow Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few lingering snow showers remain with the first round of snow. That low has now pushed off to the east and our second round of snow will be moving through overnight. Lows will range from the single digits to the mid-teens.

Snow will move into western communities after sunset and will spread across the region into the evening. Snow should arrive in the Bangor area after 8 PM. Light to moderate snowfall should be expected overnight and for most areas it should clear out from northwest to southeast before 7 AM Friday. A trough will set up over Downeast areas, this will cause snow showers to linger through about mid-morning Friday and will also result in higher snowfall totals.

A few changes with the low that is expected for Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will arrive in the west after sunset, but the low now looks to move through faster, meaning it will end by about 7 AM on Friday rather than late morning like originally thought. This will result in lower snowfall totals for most of central & eastern Maine. Highest totals should be expected in the Central Highlands and north. By Friday afternoon, expect skies to brighten and winds to increase. Northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph by Friday afternoon and will result in the potential for areas of blowing snow. A large swath of 2-4″ should be expected from the Western Maine Mountains to the Bangor region and into the Central Highlands. 1-2″ for far northern Maine and areas south of Augusta. There will be pockets of 4-6″ over Downeast Maine.

Round 2 of snow moves through overnight and on average most areas should expect about 2-4" of additional snowfall. Downeast areas could see pocket of 4-6". (WABI)

The snow will move out by mid-morning Friday and the rest of the day will have brightening skies. It will still be cold as afternoon highs reach the teens and low 20s. High pressure will build in behind the low creating a tighter pressure gradient. Expect breezy northwest winds Friday gusting up to 30 mph. This will produce areas of blowing snow along with wind chill values that will drop below zero Friday afternoon. Wind chill values Friday night into Saturday morning will drop into the teens & 20s below zero.

Lows Saturday morning for most will be below zero and with a northwest wind gusting to 20 mph it will send wind chill values into the teens & 20s below zero. (WABI)

Mostly sunny skies with highs on Saturday will be in the teens & 20s. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound with highs near freezing. There will also be the chance for light snow during the afternoon with only a few inches expected.

Watching another low by Tuesday of next week. The current track of this low will have accumulating snow over western Maine with even higher amounts for southern New England.

TONIGHT: Light to moderate snowfall with lows in the single digits & teens. ENE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow continues until just after sunrise. The rest of the day will have clearing skies and it will turn colder. Highs in the teens & 20s. NW wind increasing and gusting up to 30 mph. Blowing snow & sub-zero wind chill values likely.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with wind chills in the morning in the teens & 20s below zero. Afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Only a few inches of snow expected.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for snow. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s & low 30s.

