Officials remind snowmobilers to be safe on the trails

Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This week is a busy one for snowmobilers as it’s February school break.

But, with more traffic on the trails, officials say safety is vital.

The Maine Warden Service says it was a slow start to the snowmobiling season, but the trails are ready and open, and the sleds are out.

Mixed in with all of the fun, there have been some snowmobile crashes around the state.

Wardens remind folks to ride at their skill level, slow down, and always be prepared.

”We get a lot of calls where someone goes out snowmobiling and hasn’t returned, so you go and interview the wife, and ask where was he going, ‘I don’t know.’ If you are being prepared, even if it is very broad, it is giving us the ability on where to start,” said Alan Dudley, Maine Warden Service.

Officials say Aroostook County has seen an increase in traffic when it comes to snowmobiles.

