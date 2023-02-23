Missing Topsham women last pinged in Springfield

Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bushell(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - New information Thursday on the two Topsham women authorities have been searching for, who have not been seen, since Tuesday.

Police say the missing, vulnerable women, who were in New Hampshire may have gone to Springfield, Maine

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were reported missing by the Topsham Police Department Wednesday.

The families of the two women say they are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented and have trouble processing information.

They said Pushard’s phone was last pinged in the Candia area.

Police said records show that Pushard and Bussell were in Springfield, Maine, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Northern Maine police are being updated.

They were last seen driving around the border of Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The pair is believed to be in a red Jeep Compass with Maine license plate 1960 VC.

Pushard is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 164 pounds.

Bushell is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 213 pounds.

Anyone who may have been in contact with the women is asked to call police.

