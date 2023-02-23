Mills releases plan for offshore wind project
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills released her offshore wind roadmap for Maine on Thursday.
Mills described the plan to a virtual wind energy summit organized by the Biden administration.
The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved a plan to deploy up to a dozen floating turbines in the Gulf of Maine.
The first project of its kind in the U.S. is backed by a local coalition of environmentalists, unions, and businesses.
Mills wants 80% of Maine energy sources to be renewable by 2030.
A plan outlined before the legislature last month envisions as many as 400 offshore wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine by 2035.
