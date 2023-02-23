Maine State Trooper rescues injured owl

Maine (WABI) - One Maine State Police Trooper undertook a different kind of rescue this week.

State Police say that as Trooper Samuel Tlumac was assisting a driver Monday night, he found an injured Barred Owl in the middle of I-95 southbound.

The owl was placed in a carrier and taken to Warden Service Headquarters in Sidney.

Police say a state biologist will examine the owl and will transport it to an avian rehabilitation center if needed.

