Maine State Trooper rescues injured owl

Maine State Trooper rescues injured owl
Maine State Trooper rescues injured owl(Maine State Police)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - One Maine State Police Trooper undertook a different kind of rescue this week.

State Police say that as Trooper Samuel Tlumac was assisting a driver Monday night, he found an injured Barred Owl in the middle of I-95 southbound.

The owl was placed in a carrier and taken to Warden Service Headquarters in Sidney.

Police say a state biologist will examine the owl and will transport it to an avian rehabilitation center if needed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged
Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged
Maine parole commission recommends restoring parole for state prison inmates
Maine parole commission recommends restoring parole for state prison inmates
Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
First Round Of Snow Overnight