Maine State Trooper rescues injured owl
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - One Maine State Police Trooper undertook a different kind of rescue this week.
State Police say that as Trooper Samuel Tlumac was assisting a driver Monday night, he found an injured Barred Owl in the middle of I-95 southbound.
The owl was placed in a carrier and taken to Warden Service Headquarters in Sidney.
Police say a state biologist will examine the owl and will transport it to an avian rehabilitation center if needed.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.