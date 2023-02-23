Father files lawsuit after daughter dies of smoke inhalation

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The father of a young girl who died in a Lincoln house fire two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging the 7-year-old died because the house was unsafe.

Adele Parent was in a back bedroom of the Taylor Street home when the fire broke out on February 22nd, 2021.

According to an autopsy, Adele died of smoke inhalation.

According to the Bangor Daily News, her father, Jayson Parent, 31, is suing the girl’s mother and stepfather as well as the homeowners.

The newspaper says Parent is seeking unspecified damages on behalf of his daughter’s estate for the pain and suffering the girl experienced during the fire and the emotional distress her death caused him.

A few days after the fire, the Fire Marshal’s office said the likely cause was electrical work done within three days of the fire that did not appear to have been done to code.

Fire officials also said the presence of kerosene in a plastic container as well as a kerosene heater in the attic likely helped spread the fire.

The newspaper says no attorneys have entered appearances on behalf of the defendants in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.