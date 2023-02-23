Death investigation underway in Poland after two bodies are found inside home

POLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a death investigation after the discovery of two bodies in a home in Poland.

Officials say the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at around 7 a.m. at 205 Tripp Lake Road in Poland.

In a news release, the Maine State Police say they “developed information about a suspicious death or deaths” during their investigation.

Officials say there is no known threat to the public at the time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.

