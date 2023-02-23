Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash on Rangeley Lake

RANGELEY, Maine (WMTW/WABI) - A Connecticut man is dead after a snowmobile crash.

The Maine Warden Service says they recovered the body of Stephen Rogers, 43, of Milford, Connecticut from the shore of Rangeley Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service says they recovered the body of 43-year old Stephen Rogers near the shore of Rangeley Lake. (WABI)

Officials believe Rogers crashed a snowmobile after heading out for a ride at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

He was reportedly using a loaner sled, while his own snowmobile was being repaired.

When Rogers did not show up at Oquossoc Marine after it was repaired on Tuesday, the owner of the shop reported him missing.

That same day, Game Wardens received a tip from a Rangeley property owner who had found broken snowmobile parts along the shoreline of Rangeley Lake, which matched the description of the loaned snowmobile.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.