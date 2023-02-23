Buy a paper mitten, help feed folks in Waldo County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - If you stop into the Belfast Community Co-op this month, you will see hundreds of handmade painted paper mittens strung across the storefront windows.

Each one equals $1 worth of food for someone who may be struggling with hunger in Waldo County.

More than 400 mittens are on display, so far.

Come see our display of one-of-a-kind mittens hanging in the front windows! One mitten for every donation made to the...

Posted by Belfast Community Co-op on Sunday, February 5, 2023

The artwork is done by sixth grade students in the Waterfall Arts’ Bridge Program.

Last year, the kids started using art to raise awareness about local organizations, collecting 500 dollars for the Heating Assistance Program at Waldo County Action Partners.

This year, the kids helped the Belfast Soup Kitchen.

“It is great because the Belfast Soup Kitchen is also one of our Common Cents recipients, so we do a round up program at the register, and last year the community raised over $5,000 for them. Last year, the whole Common Cents program was over $62,000, so all that money gets collected through us and it goes back into the community,” said Alessandra Martinelli, Outreach Coordinator for the Belfast Community Co-op.

The mittens will be on display until the end of the month.

You can purchase them inside the store for $1.

They can also be purchased online.

