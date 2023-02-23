Brewer Boys break Class A Tournament single game 3-point shot record

Brewer Boys
Brewer Boys(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Just days after Brewer’s Brady Saunders became the 5th player in school history to reach 1,000 points, the Witches made history once more.

Going into their matchup against Cony the Class A Tournament record for 3-point shots made was 10.

With the record nearly being broken in the first half the team was able to break it in the second half and add even more.

En route to their 83-36 victory the team made 14 3-pointers.

“One of our player’s dad said we’re one away so in the fourth quarter coach put the starters back in and we just wanted that history. we just fired away on threes and we ended up breaking it,” said Brewer senior captain Brady Saunders.

Brewer is looking to make history once more as they play for a chance to win their first ever state title.

