BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The city of Belfast is getting ready for a unique celebration which includes the second annual State of Maine Ice Carving Championship.

The Belfast Ice Festival returns Friday.

You can take a walk through downtown and visit the ice sculptures.

While you’re there, have a drink at one of the ice bars or take part in the many indoor activities.

The festival brings in hundreds of people for the weekend, giving quite a boost to the local economy.

“Everybody downtown is participating in one manner or another. Most of our restaurants will be offering specials and many of our retailers are just waiting to have people come in and they’ll help them, and direct them to where they want to go,” said Amanda Cunningham, Executive Director of Our Town Belfast.

The ice carving competition is taking place on Saturday from eleven to three.

Amateurs, professionals, solo carvers, and teams are welcome to take part.

Ice will be provided, but carvers will have to provide their own tools.

