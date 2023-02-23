Belfast Ice Festival returns Friday

Belfast Ice Festival
Belfast Ice Festival(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The city of Belfast is getting ready for a unique celebration which includes the second annual State of Maine Ice Carving Championship.

The Belfast Ice Festival returns Friday.

You can take a walk through downtown and visit the ice sculptures.

While you’re there, have a drink at one of the ice bars or take part in the many indoor activities.

The festival brings in hundreds of people for the weekend, giving quite a boost to the local economy.

15 days till the Ice Festival! We're excited to see you here in downtown Belfast for a weekend filled with ice...

Posted by Our Town Belfast on Thursday, February 9, 2023

“Everybody downtown is participating in one manner or another. Most of our restaurants will be offering specials and many of our retailers are just waiting to have people come in and they’ll help them, and direct them to where they want to go,” said Amanda Cunningham, Executive Director of Our Town Belfast.

The ice carving competition is taking place on Saturday from eleven to three.

Amateurs, professionals, solo carvers, and teams are welcome to take part.

Ice will be provided, but carvers will have to provide their own tools.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Maine State Ferry Service added a ferry on Wednesday, so basketball fans could make it to...
‘It’s a very Maine thing:’ Islanders make it to tournament game on time thanks to ferry service
If you stop into the Belfast Community Co-op this month, you will see hundreds of handmade...
Buy a paper mitten, help feed folks in Waldo County
Collins Center For The Arts has updates on upcoming shows.
Collins Center For The Arts has updates on upcoming shows
Brewer Boys
Brewer Boys break Class A Tournament single game 3-point shot record