Bangor landlords, tenants, councilors spar over tenant’s rights

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor landlords, tenants and city councilors went back and forth on a tenant’s rights ordinance for two-and-a-half hours Wednesday night.

The ordinance requires 60 days’ written notice of any rent increase, prohibits application fees and caps screening fees at $75.

None of these criteria can be waived by agreement.

The Government Operations Committee removed a section related to collecting application fees, noting that it’s no longer applicable, and added a section noting that third-party marketplace websites may charge those fees.

Some landlords said deviating from state law, which requires 45 days’ notice for a rent increase, could cause confusion.

The biggest point of contention regarded screening fees, and whether prospective tenants who don’t get selected should be refunded.

“I’ve never charged screening fees, and I think the majority of the small mom-and-pop landlords do not,” Scott Lawliss of the Greater Bangor Apartment Owners & Managers Association said.

“The bottom line is that if a tenant lives in your house, they have more rights than you do,” realtor Emily Ellis said.

“I don’t feel that that’s the case, especially given that we can be evicted, and have 30 days to find somewhere else to live, which is incredibly difficult. That is a big part of why most of us won’t say no to rent increases,” tenant Shannon James said.

The Council is set to next discuss this item at Monday’s City Council meeting.

