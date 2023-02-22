Yoga with Cats at the Waterville Area Humane Society

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - You may have heard of yoga with goats but how about yoga with cats?

Cat lovers can find the purr-fect way to relax and unwind this Saturday at the Humane Society Waterville Area.

The shelter is hosting a beginner level yoga class at their location on 100 Webb Road in Waterville where cats are the stars.

Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says it is one of the many ways to raise money for their safe haven for animals in need of homes.

All of the proceeds raised from this event go towards the health and wellness of the cats staying there.

“We try to come up with fun, innovative fundraisers for the shelter. We are a non-profit so we are not government funded whatsoever, and it is all by donations. So all of the proceeds come to the shelter as well and specifically, yoga with cats only goes to the cat side as well which is pretty fun for the cats,” Lowe said.

Lowe says the funds will help with neutering and spaying cats as well as keeping up with their shots.

If you can’t make this session -- Yoga with Cats will be happening every second Saturday of the month.

She says it’s also a way for the kitties to socialize with people.

