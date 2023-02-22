Waterville area Alfond Youth Center encourages people with their health and wellness journey

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many of us have fitness goals, you know the ones we swear by for the new year.

Well, the Alfond Youth Center here in Waterville says they have various ways to keep you motivated for your health and wellness journey.

“We have a gym but we are not a gym,” Kate Roy said.

Research shows that only 20% of new year’s resolutions survive past February.

Director of Healthy Living Kate Roy says it could be that a regular gym is intimidating.

“You might not know how to use the machine and people around you may look like, ‘I don’t belong here,” Roy said.

While they have a state of the arts fitness center, Roy says there is something for everyone.

“We have all sorts of fitness facilities to keep people interested and change up the routine from pools to the basketball court, fitness center, the group studio,” she said.

They also have kid friendly activities and care, which Roy says is often a reason why parents can’t keep up with working out at a gym.

“We have child watch and members here can drop their children off at a safe location. and do the activity of their choice,” Roy said.

The center features an indoor walking track that comes in handy especially during the winter months.

Mathieu St. Thomas knows all about it.

“During the winter, you can’t walk outside because of the weather, so I was looking for a place to train for a half marathon in Indianapolis that I am doing in the beginning of May,” St. Thomas said.

Besides training, St. Thomas says the track also offers a sense of peace.

“It is a way to get away, especially with the winter blues, it is usually a depressing time of the year round here so it definitely helps immensely,” Saint Thomas said.

From swimming at the therapy pool, to karate with the kids, Roy says the center is like a home for many.

“We want to take this time to remind folks that there is lots to do here, and it doesn’t have to be a drag. There are people to support you. You belong here and we believe in you and will help you achieve what you are trying to achieve,” Kate Roy said.

