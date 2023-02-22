St. John’s Ash Wednesday collection aides efforts in Ukraine

St. John's Ash Wednesday(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On this holy day Maine’s Catholic churches are trying to take advantage of strong service attendance to help Ukraine.

This is the Ash Wednesday 12 p.m. service at St John’s in Bangor.

People young and old in attendance on this occasion that is followed by Lent and then Easter.

Officials also used the day to take up a collection to help the ongoing aide efforts in Ukraine and beyond.

“When there’s a natural disaster or when there’s human disasters, when you send money it probably works better than trying to send food or other things because of the difficulty distributing and those things,” said Frank Murray, former Pastor of St. John’s Catholic Church.

The church has been using the Ash Wednesday collections to put toward global relief efforts for the last 30 years.

