Portland man arrested for November murder

Frederick Johnson was arrested Tuesday for Kelley’s murder.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Portland man is charged in the murder of an unhoused woman last November.

People out for a walk found the body of Bethany Kelley was found around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18 on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street in Portland.

Kelley was seen alive the night before. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide but details on how she was killed have not been released.

He was in custody at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on unrelated charges.

