Passenger dead after car accident in Saco

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old passenger has died after a car hit a tree in Saco Tuesday night.

A resident of Mast Hill Road called authorities around 12:31 a.m. Wednesday morning after they heard a loud bang.

Police say a car, driven by Riley Tulley, 18, went off the road before crashing into a large tree.

When Saco Police officers arrived a girl who had been a backseat passenger was walking in the road.

Tulley and Daniel Abbott, 17, were still trapped in the car.

The Saco Fire Department got to the scene and were able to get Tulley and Abbott out of the car using the jaws of life.

Officials say Abbott had died while still in the car.

Tulley was taken to the Maine Medical Center with injuries described as life-threatening.

Authorities believe speed is a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

