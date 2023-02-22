One person injured after shooting in Calais

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - One person was injured after a shooting in Calais Saturday.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old man called authorities saying he had been assaulted on a walking trail near South Street.

The man was taken to the hospital where they determined he had a gunshot wound from what they thought was a small caliber gun.

The injuries were non-life threatening, but the man was transferred to a Bangor hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, authorities say somebody not involved with the shooting found the gun and turned it in to the Baileyville Police Department.

