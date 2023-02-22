A Nice Day Today, Snow Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another good day today with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to near 30° for highs across the north and 30s to near 40° for highs closer to the coast. Our focus then turns to a two-part snow event for the end of the week. The first part will be an area of low pressure forecast to pass to south of New England Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This will bring snow into the state tonight, mainly after midnight. The steadiest/heaviest snow tonight will fall from Greenville to Millinocket southward. Temperatures will be much colder tonight with lows dropping to the single numbers to near 10° for most spots with some low to mid-teens possible closer to the coast.

Snow will continue Thursday morning, steadiest during the early to mid-morning before tapering to snow showers by afternoon as low pressure moves to our east. Temperatures will be plenty cold Thursday too so this will be an all snow event and will be a light, powdery snow at that, making for easier shoveling and plowing. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens to low 20s for highs. There will be a bit of a lull in the snow Thursday afternoon before the second round of snow moves in Thursday evening and Thursday night. The second area of low pressure is forecast to track a bit further north, taking a track through the Gulf of Maine and bringing more snow to the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will move out by noontime or so Friday followed by brightening skies Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. By noontime Friday, it looks like a widespread 8″-12″ total for areas along and to the south and west of a line from Greenville to Bangor to Bar Harbor with 4″-8″ expected for areas north and east of that line across much of the rest of the state.

High pressure will bring us sunshine and cold temps to start the weekend Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to near 20°. A disturbance passing to our south on Sunday could bring us some light snow or snow showers. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the teens and 20s. Our weather pattern remains active as we head into next week with the potential for another storm on Tuesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 25­°-38°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow developing, mainly after midnight. Lows between 3°-16°, warmest along the coast. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Snow during the morning tapering to scattered snow showers by afternoon. Much colder with highs between 15°-25°. North/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Snow during the morning tapering off by noontime or so. Brightening skies during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the teens to around 20°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow or snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.