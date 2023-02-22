More than half of heating relief checks have been mailed

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than half of the $450 heating relief checks from the governor have been mailed out.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services says as of Tuesday, 57% of the checks have been mailed.

The relief payments came as part of Governor Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help with high energy costs.

About 880,000 Mainers qualify for the $450 checks.

If you haven’t gotten your check yet, were told most should expect to receive their payment by the end of March.

