Mental health officials say to be mindful of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder
Seasonal Affective Disorder(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While Winter can be great for some, it’s not all fun and games for everyone.

Some instead experience the “winter blues”.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as “SAD”, is a type of depression that relates to the change in seasons.

With short days and cold temperatures, people can feel depressed or like they have less energy.

The disorder can even affect your sleeping habits and concentration skills.

While some may see it as a phase, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. David Prescott says it could be a sign of something more.

Prescott said, “Because often we ask ourselves, you know, ‘Is this just something I’m going to kind of move through or a temporary setback or is this something that requires you know, a little more attention and may not go away by itself?’ So, we look for several things. The biggest thing I tell people is that you want to watch your mood be pretty consistently down. Or for some people, it’s irritability, but most of us just feel sad for two straight weeks.”

Prescott added that if you feel you may have Seasonal Affective Disorder, you can consult a mental health professional or your Primary healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine power companies eye outage possibilities ahead of winter storm
Gavel
Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged
St. John's Ash Wednesday
St. John’s Ash Wednesday collection aides efforts in Ukraine
Maine home sales
Maine home sales ease over the last month