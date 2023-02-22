Mental health officials say to be mindful of Seasonal Affective Disorder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While Winter can be great for some, it’s not all fun and games for everyone.

Some instead experience the “winter blues”.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as “SAD”, is a type of depression that relates to the change in seasons.

With short days and cold temperatures, people can feel depressed or like they have less energy.

The disorder can even affect your sleeping habits and concentration skills.

While some may see it as a phase, Clinical Psychologist, Dr. David Prescott says it could be a sign of something more.

Prescott said, “Because often we ask ourselves, you know, ‘Is this just something I’m going to kind of move through or a temporary setback or is this something that requires you know, a little more attention and may not go away by itself?’ So, we look for several things. The biggest thing I tell people is that you want to watch your mood be pretty consistently down. Or for some people, it’s irritability, but most of us just feel sad for two straight weeks.”

Prescott added that if you feel you may have Seasonal Affective Disorder, you can consult a mental health professional or your Primary healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.