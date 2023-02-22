Mainers to vote on “Right to Repair” question in November

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine voters will decide in November if drivers have the right to choose where they service their vehicles - including fixing it themselves.

The Secretary of State’s office certified the “Maine Right to Repair” coalition gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Mirroring a similar law in Massachusetts, Right to Repair officials say the referendum takes aim at automobile diagnostic data that’s transmitted wirelessly to vehicle manufacturers.

They say independent shops don’t have access to that information for diagnosing repairs.

The Coalition collected more than the required 67,682 signatures.

