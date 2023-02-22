Mainer who swung pole at Capitol police charged

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who swung a pole at law enforcement officers defending the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges.

Christopher Maurer, 45, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after being charged with seven counts including civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon.

He was accused of joining other rioters who were attempting to stop or delay the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, he cursed and gestured, pushed against police and swung a large pipe or pole at officers defending the Capitol.

Maurer was arrested Wednesday in Westbrook. Law enforcement officials believe he was living out of his vehicle after having a last known address in Biddeford until January 2022, according to court records.

His public defender declined comment Wednesday.

The case is being prosecuted in the District of Columbia. Maurer is one of a half-dozen people with ties to Maine who have been charged in connection with the insurrection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine power companies eye outage possibilities ahead of winter storm
Seasonal Affective Disorder
Mental health officials say to be mindful of Seasonal Affective Disorder
St. John's Ash Wednesday
St. John’s Ash Wednesday collection aides efforts in Ukraine
Maine home sales
Maine home sales ease over the last month