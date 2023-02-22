Maine power companies eye outage possibilities ahead of winter storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With another round of winter weather on the way, there’s always concern about power outages.

We spoke with representatives of Versant and Central Maine Power on Wednesday.

They say they are aware of what’s coming and preparing in the event your lights go out.

Marissa Minor of Verant Power said: “At Versant Power, we’re always monitoring the weather. So, right now, we see that there are not winds predicted, and there’s also light snow predicted, light dry snow because of the cooler temperatures. So, at this point, we’re not predicting outages.”

Jon Breed of Central Maine Power said: “CMP is closely monitoring the weather forecast. We have 91 contractor crews that have been pre-assigned in the event of outages along with 115 vegetation management crews. You know, a lot of these storm outages are driven by heavy, wet snow. So, like all people like your station like others, we’re just going to keep an eye on how the storm tracks and respond accordingly.”

If you do experience an outage, Versant customers can call 973-2000 to report it or view the live outage map on their website.

CMP customers can report outages on the CMP website or can download their app for outage details and alerts.

