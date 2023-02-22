Maine home sales ease over the last month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Home prices are up but sales have eased in the state over the last month.

Officials say sales of single-family homes in Maine continue to be impacted by rising mortgage rates and less inventory.

Maine Listings announced a 35% sales drop in January compared to the same time last year.

The median sales price in January reached $325,000 dollars, a more than 11% increase from last year.

