Maine home sales ease over the last month
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Home prices are up but sales have eased in the state over the last month.
Officials say sales of single-family homes in Maine continue to be impacted by rising mortgage rates and less inventory.
Maine Listings announced a 35% sales drop in January compared to the same time last year.
The median sales price in January reached $325,000 dollars, a more than 11% increase from last year.
