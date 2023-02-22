Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of...
Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of moving cars.(Chalabala via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - What says joy more than a dog with its head out the window of a moving car?

But that might soon become illegal in Florida.

It’s part of an Animal Welfare Bill making its way through the state’s senate.

The measure would ban owners from letting their dogs put their heads out of the windows of moving vehicles and sitting in laps.

Experts say the safety of the act is debatable but if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, it could potentially jump out. And it also allows dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals could be tethered outside.

The measure would also create a registry of animal abusers.

More information on Senate Bill 932 is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump: East Palestine train derailment response a ‘betrayal’
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting