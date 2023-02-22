Injured owl saved by Maine State Police Tropper

Barred Owl
Barred Owl(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One Maine State Police Trooper undertook a different kind of rescue this week.

State Police say that as Trooper Samuel Tlumac was assisting a driver Monday night, he found an injured Barred Owl in the middle of I-95 south-bound.

The owl was placed in a carrier and taken to Warden Service Headquarters in Sidney.

Police say a state biologist will examine the owl and will transport it to an avian rehabilitation center if needed.

