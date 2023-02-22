Hampden man arrested after Belfast tire store theft

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - One man was arrested after stealing from a Belfast tire shop Monday night.

Belfast Police say management at Tire Warehouse reported several new tires stolen overnight.

An employee reported seeing a pickup with new tires in the bed.

Police found the truck at a nearby motel and arrested 29-year-old Tyler Robertson of Hampden.

Robertson, who police say was recently arrested in Bangor for a similar incident, was charged with theft.

He was taken to Waldo County Jail and is being held on $2,500 bail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

