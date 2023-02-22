Folks in Bangor reflect on contributions to the community and time spent with President Jimmy Carter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Both during and after his Presidency, Jimmy Carter traveled all over the world. But, some may not know that one of his stops was right here in Bangor.

On February 17th, 1978, President Jimmy Carter arrived at Bangor International Airport on Air Force One.

Within 24 hours, he visited the Penobscot Valley Country Club, Husson University, which was Husson College at the time, and even spoke at a Town Hall meeting at Bangor Auditorium.

At the Town Hall, Carter said, “When I came to Maine for the first time, no one knew who I was or cared. And then when I began to run for president came back. Some of you were very hospitable to me and took me in and made me feel at home.”

Although it was a short trip, it was highly anticipated.

Bangor Historian, Dick Shaw was there that night and even got the meet the President.

“Back in 1978 it’s well remembered it. It was announced a few weeks before he came that the President Jimmy Carter was actually going to come to Bangor. So the big day came I get to shake his hand at the auditorium and actually was quite impressed with his to be that close to see the Presidential cufflinks and the blue eyes and he wasn’t the route that a lot of people the peanut farmer that a lot of people made him out to be,” said Shaw.

But there was one question, where should the President stay?

Well, the President and First Lady stayed the night in a familiar neighborhood -- fondly known as the ‘Tree Streets’ to Bangor resident ... they stayed with Mr. and Mrs. Murray on Maple Street.

Robert Murray was the Chairman of the Penobscot County Democratic Executive Committee, so he welcomed the President to his home.

“There was quite a discussion. Where can he stay because that’s Bob and Laura Murray were common people in their house, as they say was protective on a corner. And nobody left pretty early that next morning carrying his own suitcase out to the limousine on his way to Hudson to a breakfast. It was just a day to remember,” said Shaw.

Right now, the world is looking back on Carter’s life, career, accomplishments.

But, another way the 39th President left his mark on the Bangor community and beyond, is through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor’s Executive Director, Melissa Huston said, “I think the thing that’s so special about the Carters is how they live their faith and that’s exactly what the habitat mission is all about. And President Carter has a great quote around. We talked about love. We talked about service, but the habitat mission really gives you that opportunity to put that into action.”

“A good man, I think. You know, history I think, will warmly remember him is visit here too,” added Shaw.

