First Round Of Snow Overnight Into Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase across the region for the first half of the night ahead of our next storm system. Lows will range from the single digits north to the mid-teens along the coast. Snow will arrive in southern & western Maine before midnight Wednesday night and will spread across parts of central & even eastern Maine into Thursday morning. Snow will arrive in the Bangor region after 3 AM.

Start times for the first round of snow tonight into Thursday. Some areas over far northern Maine will miss out on the first round. (WABI)

The heaviest snow will fall during the morning with lighter snow & even snow ending by Thursday afternoon. The track of this low will be key in determining where the heaviest snow falls. If the track continues to shift north, then warmer air will move into southern Maine lowering totals there but will increase totals over central & eastern Maine. For now, through Thursday morning, the highest snowfall totals will be south & west of Bangor. It will be cold enough that the snow is expected to be light & fluffy. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the teens and low 20s.

Snowfall forecast tonight through Thursday. More to come Thursday night into early Friday. (WABI)

A few changes with the low that is expected for Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will arrive in the west after sunset, but the low now looks to move through faster, meaning it will end by about 7 AM on Friday rather than late morning like originally thought. This will result in lower snowfall totals for most of central & eastern Maine. Highest totals should be expected in the Central Highlands and north. By Friday afternoon, expect skies to brighten and winds to increase. Northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph by Friday afternoon and will result in the potential for areas of blowing snow.

When all is done, most of the region should expect a plowable snow Thursday into Friday. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for both Thursday & Friday. Between the two lows, snowfall totals are still expected to be the highest south & west of a line from Greenville to Waterville where totals will range from 8-12″. From Millinocket to Calais and areas south & west (including Bangor), totals will range from 5-9″. Less than 5″ is expected over the Crown of Maine.

Snowfall forecast for both rounds of snow. Highest totals over the south & west. (WABI)

It will also be colder both days as highs are expected to stay in the teens.

High pressure will build in by Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will bring a cool down as temperatures into Saturday morning will fall below zero for some. Wind chill values on Saturday morning will drop into the teens & 20s below zero. Highs on Saturday will be in the teens & 20s. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound with highs near freezing. There will also be the chance for light snow with only a few inches expected.

Watching another low by Tuesday of next week. This could bring more accumulating snow to the region.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow arriving late in the night. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens along the coast. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow heaviest during the morning and becoming lighter and even ending by the afternoon. Highs in the teens & 20s. NE wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow continues until just after sunrise. The rest of the day will have clearing skies and it will turn colder. Highs in the teens & 20s. NW wind increasing and gusting up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with wind chills in the morning in the teens & 20s below zero. Afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for snow. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

