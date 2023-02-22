Diversity Week begins at Thomas College

Diversity Week begins at Thomas College
Diversity Week begins at Thomas College(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College in Waterville kicked off their diversity Week today.

They say it’s a week for their community to learn, share, and celebrate diversity.

We were there for their first lunch and learn session.

Today’s focus was on mental health.

Students and faculty members gathered at the student common area to share their struggles and ways to overcome them.

Associate Professor of Science Allison Monoley was one of the speakers at the forum.

She talked about how she learned to manage her anxiety with the help of a therapist and urges anyone struggling to try therapy.

She says it may take time to connect with the best therapist to fit your needs and it’s okay to work with different people along the way.

“You have some friends who you have a good time with, you respect them but the vibe isn’t quite there for you to share the most vulnerable things that are on your mind. So, it is the same thing with a therapist. Also there are different schools of thought with therapy so some therapists think this is the best way to help you fix this problem and others think it is this way so you need to find the person that is going to help you be the best you. It is not about them. They are not the expert on you, you are. You need to go out and find the person who will help you be the best you,” Moloney said.

The Diversity Week Lunch and Learn Sessions continue through Friday.

Topics include immigration and refugees, disability and LGBTQ+.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Yoga with Cats at the Waterville Area Humane Society
Yoga with Cats at the Waterville Area Humane Society
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Light Snow Tonight. Heavier Snow Later In The Week
Maine
Maine has highest rate of non-fatal workplace injuries in U.S., report finds