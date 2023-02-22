Diversity Week begins at Thomas College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College in Waterville kicked off their diversity Week today.

They say it’s a week for their community to learn, share, and celebrate diversity.

We were there for their first lunch and learn session.

Today’s focus was on mental health.

Students and faculty members gathered at the student common area to share their struggles and ways to overcome them.

Associate Professor of Science Allison Monoley was one of the speakers at the forum.

She talked about how she learned to manage her anxiety with the help of a therapist and urges anyone struggling to try therapy.

She says it may take time to connect with the best therapist to fit your needs and it’s okay to work with different people along the way.

“You have some friends who you have a good time with, you respect them but the vibe isn’t quite there for you to share the most vulnerable things that are on your mind. So, it is the same thing with a therapist. Also there are different schools of thought with therapy so some therapists think this is the best way to help you fix this problem and others think it is this way so you need to find the person that is going to help you be the best you. It is not about them. They are not the expert on you, you are. You need to go out and find the person who will help you be the best you,” Moloney said.

The Diversity Week Lunch and Learn Sessions continue through Friday.

Topics include immigration and refugees, disability and LGBTQ+.

