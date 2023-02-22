Detour in place after culvert collapse in Jefferson

Detour in place after culvert collapse
Detour in place after culvert collapse(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - A detour is in place in Jefferson after a culvert collapse closed a main road.

Maine DOT officials say the collapse happened near Peaslee’s Quick Stop east of Route 32.

The 11-mile detour that uses several nearby roads will be in place until further reopening details are established.

Officials ask drivers to follow the signage in place.

