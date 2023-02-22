Detour in place after culvert collapse in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - A detour is in place in Jefferson after a culvert collapse closed a main road.

Maine DOT officials say the collapse happened near Peaslee’s Quick Stop east of Route 32.

The 11-mile detour that uses several nearby roads will be in place until further reopening details are established.

Officials ask drivers to follow the signage in place.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.