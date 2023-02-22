Brewer’s St. Patrick’s Church celebrates Shrove Tuesday with pancake feast

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The upcoming Lenten season is a time of reflection and sacrifice for many Christian faiths.

That makes the night before the last chance to feast big.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Brewer celebrated Shrove Tuesday with a pancake supper.

Reverend Lev Sherman says the tradition came from Christians in England who used up their milk, eggs, butter and other rich items to make pancakes before the fasting of Lent.

Parishioners enjoyed their last big meal together before the 40 days of Lent begin with Ash Wednesday services the next day.

“In England, particularly, there was a big feast that happened on the Tuesday night before Ash Wednesday,” Rev. Sherman said. “It came to be known as Shrove Tuesday, which means ‘clean out the cupboards.’”

“This is just another way that we can open our doors and hopefully invite some of our local community in to share a meal,” Parishioner and Pancake Chef Mark Spahr said.

“Today’s meal was free, but it was a free-will offering that’s going to go toward Fresh Start Sober Living,” minister of technology Jamie Beck said. “We create welcome boxes for their new members.”

You can find more information on the church’s outreach programs at stpatsbrewer.org.

