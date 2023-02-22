Basketball fans cheering across the state

FILE: Tournament Games From The Cross Insurance Center
FILE: Tournament Games From The Cross Insurance Center(WAGM)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High School basketball Tournament Week is in full swing, welcomed with open arms by people across the state.

Games are also being held in Bangor, Augusta and in Portland.

Mike Burnham is the head of the Maine Principal’s Association.

He tells TV5 no matter the venue, fans are in the stands.

“Attendance is up at all three locations that I think being back not having to wear a mask and hopefully putting COVID behind us, people are out supporting their kids, supporting the community and it’s been nice,” Burnham said.

To start the week, the MPA scheduled eight games a day.

In the past there were six each day.

In previous years, a ticket got you in to see a two game session with three sessions a day.

This year, on the 8 game days they have made it two four-game sessions,

That’s more bang for your ticket buying buck.

Burnham says that has led to larger crowds with people hanging around to see games they don’t necessarily have a stake in.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (6:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (6:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Tuesday (5:00 PM)