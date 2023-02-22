Basketball fans cheering across the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High School basketball Tournament Week is in full swing, welcomed with open arms by people across the state.

Games are also being held in Bangor, Augusta and in Portland.

Mike Burnham is the head of the Maine Principal’s Association.

He tells TV5 no matter the venue, fans are in the stands.

“Attendance is up at all three locations that I think being back not having to wear a mask and hopefully putting COVID behind us, people are out supporting their kids, supporting the community and it’s been nice,” Burnham said.

To start the week, the MPA scheduled eight games a day.

In the past there were six each day.

In previous years, a ticket got you in to see a two game session with three sessions a day.

This year, on the 8 game days they have made it two four-game sessions,

That’s more bang for your ticket buying buck.

Burnham says that has led to larger crowds with people hanging around to see games they don’t necessarily have a stake in.

