Bangor approves tiny home park
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tiny homes are coming to Hammond Street in Bangor.
The Planning Board unanimously approved a 34-unit tiny home park at Tuesday’s meeting.
The project is being built at an existing mobile home park.
Applicants said some of the current residents are staying on-site.
City Council approved tiny home developments like these last fall, with standard sizes of 400 square feet or less and a lot size of at least 1,000 feet with one parking space.
