Bangor approves tiny home park

Photo of tiny house
Photo of tiny house(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tiny homes are coming to Hammond Street in Bangor.

The Planning Board unanimously approved a 34-unit tiny home park at Tuesday’s meeting.

The project is being built at an existing mobile home park.

Applicants said some of the current residents are staying on-site.

City Council approved tiny home developments like these last fall, with standard sizes of 400 square feet or less and a lot size of at least 1,000 feet with one parking space.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

First Round Of Snow Overnight
The Alfond Youth Center here in Waterville says they have various ways to keep you motivated...
Waterville area Alfond Youth Center encourages people with their health and wellness journey
2 facing charges after Milford drug bust
Barred Owl
Injured owl saved by Maine State Police Tropper