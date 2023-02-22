Bangor approves tiny home park

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tiny homes are coming to Hammond Street in Bangor.

The Planning Board unanimously approved a 34-unit tiny home park at Tuesday’s meeting.

The project is being built at an existing mobile home park.

Applicants said some of the current residents are staying on-site.

City Council approved tiny home developments like these last fall, with standard sizes of 400 square feet or less and a lot size of at least 1,000 feet with one parking space.

