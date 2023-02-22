Alert issued for 2 Maine woman who may be lost in New England

Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bushell
Kimberly Pushard and Angela Bushell(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for two women from Topsham who have not been seen since Tuesday.

Officials say Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were reported missing by the Topsham Police Department on Wednesday.

According to officials, Pushard was driving around the border of Maine and New Hampshire attempting to find a way with Bussell home.

Several New Hampshire Police Departments and law enforcement agencies spoke with the pair over the phone Tuesday evening. Officials say they all attempted to get Pushard and Bushell the proper directions, but were unable to do so.

State Police in New Hampshire last pinged Pushard’s cell phone in the Candia and Raymond area. That cell phone has since been powered off.

The families of the two women say they are intellectually disabled, easily disoriented and have trouble processing information.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960 VC.

Pushard is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 164 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bushell is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 213 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have been in contact with the women are asked to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Detour in place after culvert collapse
Detour in place after culvert collapse in Jefferson
Passenger dead after car accident in Saco
Generic police lights
One person injured after shooting in Calais
The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has...
$1.35 billion lottery winner in Maine chooses cash option