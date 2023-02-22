2 facing charges after Milford drug bust

(MGN)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing drug charges after officials searched a home on Bradley Road in Milford Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Cindy McVicar and 21-year-old Jonathan MacDonald were arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Federal agencies, including Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, assisted local authorities in Tuesday’s operation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been ongoing for several months and remains active.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Alfond Youth Center here in Waterville says they have various ways to keep you motivated...
Waterville area Alfond Youth Center encourages people with their health and wellness journey
Barred Owl
Injured owl saved by Maine State Police Tropper
Maine State House
Maine state offices closed on Thursday
Rockland Police
‘It’s certainly disheartening:’ Juvenile crime surging in Rockland