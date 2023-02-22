2 facing charges after Milford drug bust

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing drug charges after officials searched a home on Bradley Road in Milford Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Cindy McVicar and 21-year-old Jonathan MacDonald were arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Federal agencies, including Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, assisted local authorities in Tuesday’s operation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has been ongoing for several months and remains active.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.