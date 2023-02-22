$1.35 billion lottery winner in Maine choses cash option

It equates to a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes
The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has...
The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to accept their winnings through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, LLC, according to the Maine Lottery Association.

A name of the person that won was not revealed. However, their representative stated, “The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize.”

We do know the winner chose the cash option of a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased for the January 13th drawing at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The store received a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman added, “We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings.”

