Winslow man injured after being hit by plow truck
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Winslow Public Works plow truck Friday night.
Winslow Police Chief Leonard MacDaid says 61-year-old Lee Shuckrow was driving the truck and sanding the road near Marden’s on Benton Ave.
At the same time, 32-year-old Joshua Carpenter of Winslow attempted to cross the road but was not in a crosswalk.
The plow truck was backing up when it struck Carpenter.
Carpenter suffered minor injuries to his face.
