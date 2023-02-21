Winslow man injured after being hit by plow truck

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Winslow Public Works plow truck Friday night.

Winslow Police Chief Leonard MacDaid says 61-year-old Lee Shuckrow was driving the truck and sanding the road near Marden’s on Benton Ave.

At the same time, 32-year-old Joshua Carpenter of Winslow attempted to cross the road but was not in a crosswalk.

The plow truck was backing up when it struck Carpenter.

Carpenter suffered minor injuries to his face.

