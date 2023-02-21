The State’s first lab to test for PFAS in drinking water

Norridgewok, Maine (WABI) - You can now test your drinking water for forever chemicals known as PFAS at A laboratory in Norridgewock.

This is first lab in Maine to test for PFAS in drinking water in Central Maine.

”We have certainly been watching the backlog testing that is ramping up,” Richards said.

Katie Richards and her husband Dr. Chris Richards own Maine Laboratories in Noridgewock -- the first of its kind in the state.

”We are really excited to open our doors and to be able to assist home owners who would like to have their drinking water tested.

”In addition to drinking water, they also test wastewater, sludge, soil and other substances.

”You would do the test on anybody drinking water right, so you are taking that test on the kitchen sink and what we are looking for that particular test is 18 different PFAS compound testing to see if there is any evidence,” She said.

The lab is equipped to run 4000 tests per year with its current equipment and personnel. Lab technical director, Sara Dunne, says the samples have to meet certain requirements including temperature before testing begins.

”So you start with 250 milli of water, and after the extraction process, you are left with about seven milliliters of solution,” Dunne said.

She says the solution is then dried and all that is left is a dry vile.

”The vile is re suspended to about a milliliter of solution and that solution is what we are testing on the instrumentation,” Dunne said.

The process can take an entire day but Richards says turnaround sets them apart.

”Right now, there is a backlog in testing.. and so what people are finding is that it is taking four to five weeks to get results. Our standard turnaround time is two weeks.”

Their goal is to help with the backlog and to get people the answers they are seeking.

“They’re called forever chemicals because they don’t break down easily in the environment. They are manmade, they don’t naturally break down so if you continue to ingest them then they would bio accumulate and that’s where you may see that you would find negative health outcomes,” Richards said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.