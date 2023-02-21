Police: Pair claiming to be on hallucinogenic drugs barricaded selves in Saco hotel room with child

Timothy Nichols
Timothy Nichols(Saco Police Dept.)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - A 7-year-old was inside a hotel room during a standoff with the Saco Police Department Monday morning.

The Saco Police Department was called to the Saco Ramada Inn on North Street around 4:25 a.m.

When police arrived, they say those inside the room, a man and woman, were breaking windows and other items inside.

Officers soon learned a 7-year-old child and a dog were inside the room with 40-year-old Nicole Davis and 34-year-old Timothy Nichols, both of Hartford.

Police say Davis and Nichols claimed they were on hallucinogenic drugs then barricaded their door. According to a report, the pair also stated they had weapons and chemicals, threatening to kill the officers.

While on scene, portions of the hotel were evacuated to keep people safe.

Multiple teams responded to the standoff, including the Southern Maine Special Response Team, Emergency Management, and the Saco Fire Department.

While police were negotiating, officers say they heard a struggle at the door. Police forced their way into the room with the prior knowledge of the statements both Nichols and Davis made.

Both Davis and Nichols were taken into custody, though authorities say Davis was initially taken to a hospital.

The child was taken to the police department, where the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as other family members, were contacted.

Police say the dog had to be taken to a animal hospital for injuries it sustained while Davis and Nichols were damaging the hotel room.

The pair face charges of aggravated criminal mischief, creating a police standoff and endangering a child.

