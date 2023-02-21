Penobscot County Commissioners distribute another nearly $350K in ARPA funds

(MGN)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a packed house at the Penobscot County Commissioner’s meeting in Bangor Tuesday morning.

Representatives from 13 groups were there to accept checks in amounts ranging from $5,000 to nearly $50,000.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act Commissioner’s Fund. That allows each of the three county commissioners to distribute $300,000 to worthy organizations throughout their districts.

The Town of Charleston received the largest check of this round of funding at $49,700. It’s earmarked for the fire department.

“We’re going to be using this money to replace our antiquated air packs. Our air packs are somewhere between 20 and 25 years old, and we’re going to use it to replace them. So we appreciate the money very much. Thank you,” said Chief Mark Hanson, Charleston Fire Department.

To be eligible for a Commissioner’s Fund award, each organization had to show how they were impacted by COVID-19.

