Officer, 2 others injured in Waterville crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Three people, including a police officer, were hospitalized after a car crash in Waterville on Saturday.

Winslow Police Chief Leonard MacDaid says a car was leaving Aroma Joe’s around 2 p.m. and failed to yield, causing a head-on-collision with a Waterville police officer who was driving her cruiser.

Officer Mikayla Hodges was alone.

She was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Nathanial Haven of Waterville and his 20-year-old passenger were also injured and transported to the hospital.

Waterville Police Chief William Bonney says the injuries were non-life threatening.

