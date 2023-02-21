Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Temps Today... Snowy End To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide in and bring us a nice day today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through early afternoon followed by increasing clouds later in the day as weak low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will be colder, more seasonable today with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Weak low pressure will cross the state tonight giving us a little bit of light snow and snow showers as it moves through. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible in spots. As a result, roads could be slippery in spots during the overnight and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

High pressure will bring us another good day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 30s. Our focus then turns to a two part snow event for the end of the week. The first part will be an area of low pressure forecast to pass to south of New England Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This will bring light to moderate snow to areas mainly Greenville to Millinocket southward beginning after midnight Wednesday night and continuing Thursday morning. We may have a bit of a lull in the snow later Thursday morning into the afternoon as the first system exits and we await the arrival of round 2. Temperatures will be plenty cold Thursday too so this will be an all snow event and will be a light, fluffy snow at that. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens to low 20s for highs. The second area of low pressure is forecast to track a bit further north, taking a track through the Gulf of Maine and bringing more snow to the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will move out by noontime Friday followed by brightening skies Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. By noontime Friday, it looks like a widespread 8″-12″ total for areas along and to the south and west of a line from Greenville to Bar Harbor with 4″-8″ expected for areas north and east of that line across the remainder of the state. Stay tuned for updates as we get a bit closer. High pressure will bring us sunshine and cold temps to start the weekend Saturday. We may see another disturbance bringing snow to the area Sunday.

A prolonged snowfall is expected Thursday & Friday. Overall totals look to range from 8"-12" for much of the state by noontime Friday (WABI)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Increasing clouds later in the day. Highs between 27­°-37°. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Occasional light snow and snow showers likely. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible. Lows between 12°-26°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 29°-39°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Snow. Much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Morning snow likely then brightening skies during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

