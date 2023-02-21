Maine has highest rate of non-fatal workplace injuries in U.S., report finds

Maine
Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The latest numbers show Maine has the highest rate of non-fatal workplace injuries in the U.S.

That’s according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics with data from 2021.

Every year, participating states and territories share that numbers on these types of injuries with the bureau.

In 2021, Maine reported an incident rate of 4.7, that’s a 9% increase from 2020.

That’s nearly double the national average rate in 2021 of 2.9.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Yoga with Cats at the Waterville Area Humane Society
Yoga with Cats at the Waterville Area Humane Society
Diversity Week begins at Thomas College
Diversity Week begins at Thomas College
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Light Snow Tonight. Heavier Snow Later In The Week