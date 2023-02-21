Maine has highest rate of non-fatal workplace injuries in U.S., report finds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The latest numbers show Maine has the highest rate of non-fatal workplace injuries in the U.S.

That’s according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics with data from 2021.

Every year, participating states and territories share that numbers on these types of injuries with the bureau.

In 2021, Maine reported an incident rate of 4.7, that’s a 9% increase from 2020.

That’s nearly double the national average rate in 2021 of 2.9.

