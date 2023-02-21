Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed

Average claim amount is $531.
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - This week marks Maine Unclaimed Property week as the state holds more than $303 million of Mainers’ unclaimed property.

SEARCH HERE

The Office of the State Treasurer describes the unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity.”

Items that could be found in unclaimed property include bank accounts, uncashed checks, unpaid wages and safe deposit box contents.

“Each and every year, tens of millions of dollars go unclaimed by Maine residents. These financial assets are turned over by thousands of national and local businesses and organizations. My office holds these assets, free of charge until claimed by the owner or heir,” treasurer Henry Beck said.

  • Total Number of Accounts Available: 5+ million
  • Claims Paid FY22 (7/1/21-6/30/22): 31,668 claims; $16.8 million
  • Average Claim Amount: $531
  • Largest Personal Claim Paid FY22 (7/1/21-6/30/22): $1.3 million

