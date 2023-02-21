Light Snow Overnight. Accumulating Snow Thursday & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our first of three disturbances this week will cross the region overnight. This will be the weakest of the systems as only light snow is expected. Clouds will increase across the region during the first half of the night with light snow arriving in the west after 7 PM. As the snow moves east into central and eastern Maine, the intensity and areal coverage of the snow will fizzle out. This will keep the highest amounts over western Maine where upwards of 2″ will be possible. Most of our region should expect less than 1″. Overnight lows will be mostly in the teens & 20s.

The light snow should move to our east before sunrise Wednesday morning with the rest of Wednesday consisting of partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay below freezing across parts of northern Maine and areas along, south & east of I-95 will reach the mid to upper 30s and low 40s along the coast.

Our next low will arrive late Wednesday night and will continue to bring snow to parts of the region through Thursday afternoon. Snow will arrive in southern & western Maine before midnight Wednesday night and will spread across parts of central & even eastern Maine throughout the day on Thursday. The big question is how far north with the snowfall shield reach. As of now, the lowest totals will be over the north where a coating to up to 2″ will be possible. As you go south & west, totals will be increasing with communities south & west of Waterville expecting 4-8″ during the day Thursday. Bangor will fall in the 2-4″ range. There will be a lull in the snowfall activity Thursday afternoon before our third round of snow arrives Thursday night and lasts into Friday morning.

Highest snowfall totals during the day on Thursday will be over southern & western areas. (WABI)

The second low will be slightly stronger and will bring our region a better chance for snow. This low will move out of the Great Lakes by Thursday afternoon and will bring moderate snow Thursday night through the first half of Friday. Snow will taper off by late morning Friday.

When all is done, most of the region should expect a plowable snow Thursday into Friday. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for both Thursday & Friday. Between the two lows, snowfall totals are still expected to be the highest south & wester of Waterville where totals will range from 8-12″. From Millinocket to Calais and areas south & west (including Bangor), totals will range from 4-8″. Less than 4″ is expected over the Crown of Maine.

Snowfall forecast for BOTH Thursday and Friday. Highest amounts will be to the south & west. (WABI)

It will also be colder both days as highs are expected to stay in the teens.

High pressure will build in by Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will bring a cool down as temperatures into Saturday morning will fall below zero for some. Wind chill values on Saturday morning will drop into the teens & 20s below zero. Highs on Saturday will be in the teens & 20s. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound with highs near freezing. There will also be the chance for light snow.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light snow showers. Accumulations of less than an inch. Lows in the teens & 20s with a southerly wind of 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs below freezing north and in the 30s & low 40s near the coast. WNW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow returns to the region with colder temperatures. Highs mostly in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow continues into the morning ending by early afternoon. Skies clear during the afternoon. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs on either side of freezing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.