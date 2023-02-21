Learn to Ski Program at Quarry Road Trails

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Folks at the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville are inviting kids to ski and snowboard with them while out on school vacation.

Victor Esposito, with JMG says the the learn to ski program started last year with just eight students.

This year, he says they have almost 60 students from Waterville, Winslow and neighboring towns participating in the program.

They even have a rope-tow --- it’s open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12 - three.

Their goal is to give as many students as possible the opportunity to learn how to snowboard or ski.

“It feels like the wind blowing in your face and then you kinda like start to steer, and when you stop, your like, this feels so good, i wanna do it again, said Madison Rowe from Winslow Elementary.

“it is fun because when you get to the top, you can come down and it is really fun because you can go fast or slow or any speed you like,” said Trenton Clark of Oakland.

Private lessons are available for all ages.

